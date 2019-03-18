Henrik Fisker Announces 'Mass Market' Electric SUV

Fisker has plans to launch an all-electric SUV to compete with Tesla’s new Model Y. The vehicle will have a range of “close to 300 miles” and according to the company, the vehicle will start at less than $40,000.
While no official release date has been announced, the SUV is expected to launch during the second half of 2021 and be one of three mass-market vehicles created by the company. The vehicle is expected to have a battery pack with at least 80kWh of capacity and will be available in single or dual motor configurations, The Verge reports.
The 300-mile range also applies to the entry-level model of the vehicle, suggesting that longer-range versions of the vehicle might be available.
Fisker, which is led by famed car designer Henrik Fisker who designed the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9, has yet to launch an all-electric vehicle. He tweeted the news about the EV SUV on Monday after teasing about it over the weekend.
Fisker’s first EV, a luxury sedan called EMotion, was originally set to ship at the end of this year or early 2020 but has been delayed until after the launch of the new SUV. A near-final version of the vehicle was shown off during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2018.
Tesla’s Model Y is expected to have a starting price of $39,000 and start shipping next year, with pre-orders potentially starting later this year.