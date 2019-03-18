Henrik Fisker Announces 'Mass Market' Electric SUV

Fisker has plans to launch an all-electric SUV to compete with Tesla’s new Model Y. The vehicle will have a range of “close to 300 miles” and according to the company, the vehicle will start at less than $40,000.

While no official release date has been announced, the SUV is expected to launch during the second half of 2021 and be one of three mass-market vehicles created by the company. The vehicle is expected to have a battery pack with at least 80kWh of capacity and will be available in single or dual motor configurations, The Verge reports.

The 300-mile range also applies to the entry-level model of the vehicle, suggesting that longer-range versions of the vehicle might be available.

Fisker All Electric SUV coming in 2nd half of 2021. Less than $40,000. Standard battery +80kWh. 4WD. Around 300 mile range. Direct Sales. Franchised Service.#Fisker #EVs #ElectricVehicles #SUV pic.twitter.com/jDn868J47I — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) March 18, 2019

Fisker, which is led by famed car designer Henrik Fisker who designed the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9, has yet to launch an all-electric vehicle. He tweeted the news about the EV SUV on Monday after teasing about it over the weekend.

Fisker’s first EV, a luxury sedan called EMotion, was originally set to ship at the end of this year or early 2020 but has been delayed until after the launch of the new SUV. A near-final version of the vehicle was shown off during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2018.

Tesla’s Model Y is expected to have a starting price of $39,000 and start shipping next year, with pre-orders potentially starting later this year.