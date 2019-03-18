Chelsea Clinton, Gillibrand 2020, Lilly Singh: Broadsheet March 18

• #MeToo on Wall Street. For months and months, finance insiders have been asking when the #MeToo movement would come for Wall Street. (And, as we’ve covered previously, some of the men in the industry have been taking paranoid and counter-productive steps to “protect themselves” from possible accusations.)

Now, one of the first major Wall Street sexual harassment allegations appears headed to trial.

Sara Tirschwell was an investor raising a new distressed debt fund for TCW, a quiet but hugely powerful asset management firm. When she joined the firm in 2016, her ex-boyfriend, Jess Ravich, was her boss. Relationships between a direct report and their manager were prohibited at the company, but TCW knew about the pair’s history and both had agreed to keep things professional. Tirschwell alleges that Ravich quickly began pressuring her into having sex.

According to the New York Times, Tirschwell reportedly “worried that if she refused him, the fund itself”—the reason she was hired—”would never get off the ground.” And her concerns may have had merit: she says that when she stopped having sex with Ravich in early 2017, he withdrew support for her fund.

Tirschwell was fired nine days after she filed a sexual harassment claim. The firm cited other reasons: five violations (of the finance kind) and past concerns about not meeting the targets in her contract.

And, in yet another twist to already complicated case, Tirschwell appears to be having difficulty remembering the details of some of the alleged encounters with her then boss.

The most unusual aspect of the case, though, is that it’s playing out in court; most Wall Street grievances are settled in private. The rarity of this public forum provides an important reminder: just because we’re not hearing about allegations of sexual harassment in certain industries does not mean the abuse doesn’t exist.

New York Times

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com