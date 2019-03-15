Netflix Agrees to Remove Real-Life Disaster Scene from 'Bird Box'

Netflix is going to remove the footage of a real-life disaster used in the popular film Bird Box.

The film drew outrage when it was released for including a brief clip of the Canadian Lac-Mégantic tragedy, which was used to depict a fictional news story. The real 2013 event killed 47 people after a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded, causing fire.

In January, the mayor of the town and the culture minister of Quebec asked Netflix to remove the scene. At the time, Netflix refused. Now it appears to have changed course.

A spokesman for the company told The Canadian Press that “Netflix and the filmmakers of Bird Box have decided to replace the clip,” adding they’re “sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Megantic community.”

For her part, Lac-Megantic Mayor Julie Morin appears satisfied with the decision, telling The Canadian Press, “Yes, there was a delay, but I think in the end, what’s more important for me, is that we have a solution to this situation we felt was important to settle.”

Replacing the clip with a new one will reportedly take several weeks.

Fortune has contacted Netflix for comment.