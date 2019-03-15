Mueller Requests Another Delay in Former Trump Campaign Official’s Sentencing

Special counsel Robert Mueller and lawyers for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates requested a delay in Gates’ sentencing Friday, citing cooperation in “several ongoing investigations.”

The joint court filing requested 60 more days before the next update on Gates’ status, CNBC reports, their third request for such a delay.

Gates was one of the first to be indicted under Mueller’s investigation in 2017 alongside former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The two faced a handful of charges, mostly related to their unregistered political consulting in Ukraine, which began in 2006.

Gates pleaded guilty last year to one count of lying to federal investigators and one count of conspiracy against the U.S. by avoiding taxes. He eventually became a key witness against Manafort, who was recently sentenced to a total of 7.5 years in prison.

While some have speculated that Mueller’s investigation is coming to an end—citing the departure top prosecutor Andrew Weissmann—the continued delay in Gates’ sentencing shows the probe is yet to be complete.