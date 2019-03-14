In Wake of College Admissions Scandal, Sephora Plucks Olivia Jade's Partnership From Its List

It’s not hard to imagine that Olivia Jade Giannulli, University of Southern California freshman, when a bit pale today when, according to Reuters, makeup retailer Sephora ended its partnership with the social media star. Giannulli’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged in the wide-ranging college admissions cheating scandal, in which more than 50 executives and celebrities are accused of paying bribes to get their children into elite schools, including USC.

Reuters also reports that Sephora removed Olivia Jade products from its website on Thursday.

Giannulli stands to possibly lose additional sponsorship deals and product partnerships with brands including Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, and Smashbox. The social media influencer has more than three million followers between Instagram and YouTube, and beauty products are her stated focus in her channel description. “I post videos talking about makeup, fashion, lifestyle… I have a strong passion for makeup and fashion and I love sharing my passion with all of you guys here on youtube,” she wrote.

In the fallout from the college admissions scandal that broke on Tuesday, her family has already lost other lucrative corporate partnerships. On Wednesday, HP pulled an advertisement featuring Giannulli and Loughlin. HP issued a statement about the video takedown that said, “HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP does not currently have a relationship with either of them.” And universities are beginning to look into whether or not the students should remain in their schools.