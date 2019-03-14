Neomi Rao, Board Diversity, Isra Hirsi: Broadsheet March 14

• Going in the wrong direction. “A serious regression” is how U.N. General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa described the state of women in political power on Tuesday. And the stats prove her point.

New figures from the Inter-Parliamentary Union last week show that the share of female elected heads of state slipped from 7.2% in 2017 to 6.6% in 2018, or 10 out of 153. The percentage of female heads of government also dropped, from 5.7% to 5.2%, equal to 10 out of 193. (Women’s share of parliamentary seats globally, meanwhile, ticked up about one percentage point.)

So what explains the backwards momentum at the leadership level? UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka attributed it to political violence, verbal abuse, and harassment on social media that can discourage women from running for office or torpedo their chances of winning if they enter a race. Such mistreatment “is brutal” and “contributes to the slowing down of women wanting to contest for office,” she said, adding that women and their allies need to “be stronger in pushing back against the pushback ourselves.”

Speaking of, how’s this for pushback: After the European Parliament complained last month that there was a “lack of respect” for gender balance in selecting candidates for prime positions at financial institutions in the EU, European governments are expected to commit to considering gender diversity when picking the next European Central Bank president. The move could boost potential female candidates for the job, such as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, according to Bloomberg.

If gender balance was a factor in the past, it’s not evident in the current line-up of leaders. The heads of the ECB, the European Commission, the European Council, and the European Parliament are all men, but that roster is due for a shake-up after European Parliament elections this spring.