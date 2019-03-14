Butterball Recalls 78,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey

Butterball and the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have announced the recall of 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that might be contaminated with salmonella.

The products include several Butterball-branded ground turkey packages, as well as white-labeled store brands for Kroger and Food Lion. They were sold nationwide.

Authorities have been investigating salmonella cases from five patients in two states, which led them to the ground turkey. People infected with salmonella can expect symptoms that include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours. The illness can stretch from four to seven days, but most patients recover without needing medical treatment.

All of the potentially contaminated ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018, and have the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Included in the recall are:

48-oz. “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

The ground turkey recall comes after salmonella fears led to a massive beef recall in 2018, with 6.5 million pounds affected in October and 5.1 million pounds in December. And in November, Duncan Hines recalled 4 cakes mixes over salmonella contamination.