These Are the Best Jobs of 2019, According to Indeed.com

Ever wondered what the best jobs are out there?

Sure, to some extent “best” is a subjective characterization, but there are some factors that make a job more—or less—appealing.

Job search site Indeed.com has its own list of criteria when pulling together its annual best jobs list; namely, jobs that have an average base salary of at least $75,000, at least 20 job postings per one million total postings, and positions that have seen the most growth, measured by increase in postings between 2015 and 2018.

While the list of top jobs for 2019 covers a range of fields, there is one industry continues to perform well: tech. The number one job for 2019 is machine learning engineer, reflecting a growing trend in artificial intelligence. According to Indeed’s findings, machine learning engineers earn an average base salary of $146,085 and job postings for these roles have grown 344%.

Other tech jobs that are featured on the list include full-stack developer at number three, which has an average base salary of $114,316, Salesforce developer, with an average base salary of $112,031, and senior product designer, with an average base salary of $123,759.

The other three jobs rounding out the top five come from more traditional areas, however. The number two job this year is insurance broker, appearing on the list for the first time. Insurance brokers earn an average base salary of $86,498 and the role has seen a three-year growth of 242%. Insurance adviser comes in at number four, and litigation attorney takes the number five spot.

Other legal jobs, construction and real estate jobs, and a number of jobs in health and wellness complete the list.