Universities Start to Come Down on Students of the Admissions Cheating Scandal

The college admissions cheating scandal involving actors and CEOs allegedly paying bribes to get their kids into top universities, often as athletes, has evoked a lot of criticism. Schools that were the targets have largely made statements about doing internal reviews and suspending or firing any personnel involved. But most have been circumspect about what will happen to the students.

UCLA told BuzzFeed News if it “discovers that any prospective, admitted or enrolled student has misrepresented any aspect of his/her application, or that information about the applicant has been withheld, UCLA may take a number of disciplinary actions, up to and including cancellation of admission.”

USC said it would conduct a “case-by-case review of current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government” and will “will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been complete,” recognizing that some may have been minors when applying.

Other schools have been less vocal. Yale noted that while the university considers recommendations of athletics officials, “only students whose applications demonstrate their ability to succeed in the academic and residential components of the Yale experience are admitted.”

A Stanford statement said two students trying to get into Stanford as part of its sailing team never finished the application process and so weren’t admitted.

Some other involved schools—the University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest, and Georgetown—mentioned cooperating with the investigation or hiring outside council or taking appropriate actions, according to Insider. But none specifically mentioned of what would happen if a student had gained admission fraudulently.

The University of San Diego released a statement, according to KFMB-TV, in which it said it had “no reason to believe that any members of our admissions team, our administration or staff, or our current coaching staff were aware of or involved in the alleged wrongdoing.”