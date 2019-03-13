Term Sheet -- Wednesday, March 13

Twitter is buzzing with news of the college admissions cheating scandal, in which more than 40 people have been accused for paying bribes to get their children into elite schools, including Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, and Yale.

One of the more high-profile financiers named in the scandal is Bill McGlashan, the founder and managing partner of TPG Growth, a private equity firm with investments in Airbnb and Uber. McGlashan, an advocate of ethical investing, was placed on “indefinite administrative leave effective immediately,” according to a statement made to Fortune.

McGlashan is also known for partnering with fellow social impact-minded leaders such as Bono on TPG’s Rise Fund, a social impact investing vehicle.

He has been charged with making a $50,000 charitable contribution in order to falsify his son’s ACT test results and thereby get his son admitted to the University of Southern California. Court documents show McGlashan discussed repeating the ACT cheating scheme for his two younger children and indicate that he also considered creating a fake athletic profile for his son to facilitate an alternate method for college admissions: athletic recruitment.

“As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately,” the company said in a statement sent to Fortune. “Jim Coulter, Co-CEO of TPG, will be interim managing partner of TPG Growth and The Rise Fund. Mr. Coulter will, in partnership with the organization’s executive team, lead all investment work for both going forward.”

Below is a conversation — that allegedly occurred in August 2018 — between McGlashan and William Rick Singer, the college prep adviser who is at the center of the scam.

“I’m gonna make him a kicker/punter and they’re gonna walk him through with football, and I’ll get a picture and figure out how to Photoshop,” Singer wrote to McGlashan.

“He does have really strong legs,” McGlashan responded. “Maybe he’ll become a kicker. You never know.”

“Pretty funny,” McGlashan said later. “The way the world works these days is unbelievable.”

I mean, he’s not wrong — it is pretty unbelievable. Other financiers implicated in the bribery ring include Hercules Capital founder Manuel Henriquez, Dragon Global founder Bob Zangrillo and private equity executive John Wilson. Read more at Fortune.

VIDEO GAME MONEY: The cryptocurrency company Ripple announced an ambitious project to integrate blockchain technology into video games. The plan, which features a $100 million fund for developers, could remake the gaming industry by creating a new way to create in-game marketplaces for digital goods. The fund will be overseen by Forte, a San Francisco company founded this year by prominent gaming executives and backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures and Battery Ventures. In terms of distributing the grants, Forte and Ripple say they are targeting game developers with more than 50,000 daily active users. Read more at Fortune.