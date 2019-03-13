Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 860,000 Vehicles for Emissions Problems

More than 860,000 Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are being recalled for not meeting U.S. emissions standards.

Reuters reports Fiat Chrysler plans to recall 862,520 cars and hatchbacks after the Environmental Protection Agency notified the company the models failed to pass government tests. It may not be the end of the road for recalls, either, as the EPA plans to test other Fiat Chrysler vehicles as well now.

Affected models in the recall include:

Dodge Journey (2011 through 2016)

Chrysler 200 (2011 through 2014)

Dodge Avenger (2011 through 2014)

Dodge Caliber (2011 through 2012)

It’s a significant recall, that coincides with an ongoing recall of tens of millions of cars and trucks because of defective airbags.

On Tuesday, Honda was forced to recall 1.1 million vehicles, many for the second time, as part of that ongoing recall. Last December, Toyota and Lexus recalled 65,000 vehicles. And Ford has previously agreed to pay $300 million to settle consumers’ economic loss claims connected to the Takata recall.

According to the NHTSA, there are 50 million defective Takata airbags in 37 million U.S. vehicles.