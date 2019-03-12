Term Sheet -- Tuesday, March 12

Uber and Travis Kalanick meet again.

Things are getting interesting as Kalanick’s old and new companies collide. Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, has a new venture called City Storage Systems that is expanding its main business of renting kitchen space. Meanwhile, Uber has been testing a program where it rents out fully equipped, commercial-grade kitchens to serve businesses selling food on delivery apps like Uber Eats.

That’s kind of a problem because it would put the two ventures in direct competition. It also doesn’t help that Kalanick has been hiring former employees from Uber to his new company, and Uber had to issue a warning last year, instructing him not to recruit its staff, according to a Bloomberg report.

As Uber approaches its initial public offering and considers changes to its board, Kalanick’s position could become a point of contention. Bloomberg reports:

“Uber has privately discussed plans to shake up its board after going public, a person familiar with the deliberations said. Unlike Lyft Inc., the U.S. ride-hailing rival that’s giving founders outsized voting rights as part of its IPO, Uber will be ruled by common shareholders, who will have power to reshape the board. Directors like Kalanick have seats contractually assigned to them while the company remains private, but those agreements dissolve once it’s public.”

It’ll be interesting to see which route Uber chooses to pursue — will it invest in its own push for virtual restaurants or will it choose to partner with its embattled co-founder? The latter would make more sense, but it could also lead to some very complicated relationships.

FRESH FUNDING: Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle unit, may raise outside capital for the first time.

“The efforts suggest Alphabet wants to limit how much money it invests in the division, and show how valuable other parties believe it to be,” reads a report in The Information. Right now, Alphabet is reportedly spending at least $1 billion per year on the self-driving division.

Alphabet’s CFO Ruth Porat is reportedly encouraging the unit to raise outside funding to help cut costs and show other players just how valuable Waymo is. The new capital would put Waymo’s valuation “at least several times” that of Cruise, the General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle company valued at nearly $15 billion. Potential investors in the standalone business could include Volkswagen AG, Fiat Chrysler, and Jaguar. Read more.