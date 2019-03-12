Europe Preparing to Ground Boeing 737 Max After U.K. Halts Flights

Europe was preparing to ban flights using Boeing Co.’s 737 Max aircraft in a move that could trigger a global grounding of the jet of the jet after a crash in Africa on Sunday raised questions about its safety.

Britain’s aviation regulator has already taken action. In the absence of sufficient information from the Ethiopian Airlines plane’s flight-data recorder, the Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions “to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying U.K. airspace,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

The European Aviation Safety Agency plans to take a similar step shortly, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before an announcement.

While jurisdictions including China, Australia and Singapore had already grounded the Max, the spread of the ban to Europe comes as a major blow to Boeing as it grapples with the aftermath of the African tragedy. Britain is the world’s third-biggest aviation market, while EASA is one of the industry’s two biggest regulators along with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.