Term Sheet -- Monday, March 11

SoftBank wants you to know that it thinks early-stage investing is important, too.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking to set up a global fund which focuses exclusively on early-stage startups, according to Reuters. It’s a surprising move as SoftBank’s $100 billion Saudi-backed SoftBank Vision Fund has written big checks to companies like Uber, WeWork, and DoorDash. Just on Thursday, the firm announced it would launch a $5 billion fund focused on Latin America.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has been called a “one-man bubblemaker” and criticized for creating a subset of untouchable companies, called “the super-haves.”

“I feel like over the past three years, the venture environment had bifurcated into this world of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ where there are some companies that have struggled to raise money and some companies that have been able to raise gobs of money,” Patricia Nakache, a general partner at Trinity Ventures, told me last year.

Now, it’s forming a new investment fund, run by Seoul-based SoftBank Ventures Asia, worth $500 million to get into the early financing rounds of hot startups. In October, JP Lee, the CEO of the investment vehicle, explained to Son why it’s important that he invest in early-stage startups.

Lee invoked the words of Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma: “Small guys become big guys,” and pointed to SoftBank’s most successful bet — Son’s $20 million investment in Alibaba that is now worth approximately $130 billion.

“It’s an important signal within the SoftBank Group that SoftBank thinks early-stage investments are important and will make continued efforts on them,” Lee told Reuters.

So what does this mean? Early-stage VCs just got more competition. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Vision Fund will act as a follow-on vehicle to further propel the growth of companies in the early-stage fund or whether they will be completely independent, but one thing is for sure — no one in venture capital is safe from Son’s influence anymore.

