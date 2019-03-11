Susan Fowler, USWNT Lawsuit, Eventbrite: Broadsheet March 11

• Two years later. At SXSW this weekend, Susan Fowler took the stage to speak for the first time publicly about starting a reckoning at Uber that took down a CEO, overhauled a corporate culture, and presaged the renewed #MeToo movement by months.

Can you believe it’s been two years?

“The world completely changed, and for the most part, it completely changed for the better,” Fowler said Sunday morning in Austin. “It changed because a group of people all over the world decided to take their story back.”

When Fowler published her blog post on Medium describing the horrific and almost comically unbelievable treatment of women who worked for the ride-hailing startup (remember those leather jackets?), she couldn’t have known how far-reaching the consequences would be for one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable companies.

But she knew what was wrong with Uber, and how deep it went. It “doesn’t matter how many women you have at your company if they’re all being harassed,” she said of ineffective diversity and inclusion initiatives. Uber, she said, sponsored women employees, held unconscious bias trainings, and had women on its board. “If you looked solely at this—what was on paper—you would have thought it was a wonderful place to work,” she said.

Today, the outrage over Uber’s treatment of its female employees has calmed down, but, in the lead-up to its IPO, Uber is still devoting resources and publicity to solving related problems, like sexual assault committed by Uber drivers and riders.

Fowler is now technology editor for the New York Times‘ Opinion section. The topic of her SXSW panel was “The Power of a Story”—a lesson that’s part of her work in journalism and one that we all learned by listening to her story two years ago.

It was reading philosophy and other people’s stories that prepared Fowler to go public in 2017 and for the seismic aftermath. “It was an act of self-preservation. There’s nothing like terror to push someone to do what’s right regardless of the consequences,” she said.

We’re all better for it—and fortunate that Fowler is ready to talk about the life-changing experience now.

CNET

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com