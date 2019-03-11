DNC Chooses Milwaukee for 2020 Convention

Milwaukee it is.

The Democratic National Committee has chosen the Midwestern city as the site of its 2020 convention.

Milwaukee was chosen among three finalists including Miami and Houston. The Wall Street Journal reported the DNC’s decision, noting that the convention will take place July 13-16, 2020. Republicans, meanwhile, plan to hold their convention in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24-27.

Milwaukee was reportedly the favorite of DNC chair Tom Perez, who married his wife in the city and whose daughter is attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Wisconsin is also particularly important for Democrats. Hillary Clinton lost the state to President Donald Trump in 2016, despite Wisconsinites not voting for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984. Trump also took the previously blue states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. As such, the Midwest will be particularly important for the Democratic Party in the upcoming presidential election.

This will be the first time that the Democrats have held a nominating convention in the Midwest since 1996, and the first major-party convention to be held in Milwaukee.

A formal announcement is expected Monday afternoon.