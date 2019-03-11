Chef Boyardee Recalls Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Microwavable Meals

Nearly 3,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee products are being recalled over concerns that they might have been misbranded and could potentially contain allergens that weren’t declared on the label.

The products themselves aren’t dangerous, just mislabeled. Specifically, containers labeled as “chicken and rice” might potentially contain beef ravioli. The beef ravioli product contains dairy and wheat, both of which are common allergens. The issue was discovered when several customers reached out to the brand about mislabeled products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question were produced and packaged on January 16. All of the impacted products are 7.5-ounce canned microwavable bowls labeled “Chef Boyardee Rice With Chicken & Vegetables” with a package code of 210090151050045L and a “best by” date of July 8, 2020.

The specific bowls being recalled have “EST. 794” printed on the bottom and were shipped to Kentucky, Florida, and New York. The issue impacts 2,871 pounds of product.

The FSIS suggests that customers who purchased one of the mislabeled bowls should either throw the bowls away or return them to the original point of purchase for a refund.