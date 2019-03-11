Boeing Shares, Tesla Swerve, Renault Alliance: CEO Daily for March 11, 2019

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the 2019 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) Economic Summit at Stanford University on March 08, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good morning.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell went on 60 Minutes last night to say that the U.S. economy is doing just fine, there is no need to raise rates, and President Trump can’t fire him.

Fed chiefs seldom make appearances on national television—Bernanke did once during the financial crisis, and Yellen did as she was stepping down, but both were exceptions. Hard to know why Powell chose now to make this appearance, but two points to keep in mind:

– With the expansion reaching record old age and the economy slowing—witness Friday’s anemic jobs report—recession fears are on the rise. The Fed’s job is to maintain confidence, and Powell’s appearance fit that bill. “The business cycle has not been repealed,” he said. “But I would say there’s no reason why this economy cannot continue to expand.”

– With election rhetoric heating up (prematurely), Powell can’t help but be in the political crosshairs. Trump went after him again last week in a wide-ranging speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, calling him “a gentleman that likes raising interest rates.” Powell declared last night he has no plans to raise rates—“Our interest policy is in a very good place”—and when asked if Trump could fire him, said “no.” “The law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it.”

I’m at the Shanghai airport, where all of Boeing’s 737 Max 8 jets have been grounded by China’s Civilian Aviation Administration in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. (China has 96 of the planes in service.) The regulator noted similarities between the latest crash and a Lion Air crash of a 737 Max in Indonesia in October. Both crashes occurred during takeoff.

I’ll be flying to Hong Kong today…on an Airbus A321. More news below.