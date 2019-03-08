As companies and governments observed International Women’s Day around the world, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has filed a gender discrimination suit against the United States Soccer Federation.

The 28 players on the team accused their employer, which oversees professional soccer in the U.S., of “institutionalized gender discrimination,” saying the issues ranged from pay to training conditions to medical treatment to how they were transported to and from games. Players say they are expected to play and win more than the men’s team, but earn less for doing so.

The suit, which lists stars such as Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, as plaintiffs, is seeking class action status and hopes to fold in anyone who has played for U.S. Women’s Soccer since February 2015. The team is seeking back pay and damages, among other financial awards.

The U.S. Women’s team is the current world champion, having won its third title in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately reply to Fortune‘s request for comment on the suit.

The dispute between the women’s team and U.S. Soccer has been going on for years. In 2016, Abby Wambach addressed it soon after retirement, saying she “could have done more” to fight for pay equality. That same year, the team threatened to strike before the summer Olympics and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over pay discrepancies. That dispute was never resolved or addressed, though, which likely led the team to take the issue to federal court.