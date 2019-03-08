See How International Women’s Day Is Being Celebrated Around the World

Independent Afghan artists draw a graffiti on a barrier wall of the Ministry of Women's Affairs to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan on International Women's Day.

Happy International Women's Day! Today the world is celebrating women's rights and achievements, while still pushing for gender equality. This year's theme is #BalanceForBetter, a call-to-action to create a better gender-balanced world.

Women from all walks of life have marched and participated in rallies in their cities. In Berlin, the German capital declared the day an officially holiday for the first time, giving workers and students the day off. Known as Frauntag locally, women are spending the day participating in lots of protests —against the patriarchy and against fascism.

The IWD website encourages everyone to carry on the work of the suffragettes from the early 1900s, and “recognize, honor and celebrate” the achievements of women across the world.

Check out the gallery to see how the world is celebrating women.