International Womens Day, Kabul, Afghanistan - 08 Mar 2019
Independent Afghan artists draw a graffiti on a barrier wall of the Ministry of Women's Affairs to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan on International Women's Day.Rahmat Gul—AP/REX/Shutterstock
International Womens Day, Kabul, Afghanistan - 08 Mar 2019
South Koreans March On Women's Day
International Women's Day, Kiev, Ukraine - 08 Mar 2019
Berlin Celebrates International Women's Day With A New Holiday
Womens Day Observed In Bangladesh
International Women's Day in Australia, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2019
GREECE-WOMEN'S DAY-8MARCH-RIGHTS
International Womens Day in Spain
International Women´s Day in Spain, Bilbao - 08 Mar 2019
International Women's Day March In Naples
International Women's Day In Dhaka
International Womens Day in Istanbul
DOUNIAMAG-NKOREA-LIFESTYLE-WOMENS DAY
Women's Day In Madrid
International Women's Day
RUSSIA-WOMEN'S DAY-8MARCH-RIGHTS
International Women's Day in Copenhagen, Denmark - 08 Mar 2019
International Women Day, Rome, Italy - 08 Mar 2019
See How International Women’s Day Is Being Celebrated Around the World

Alex Scimecca
1:47 PM ET

Happy International Women's Day! Today the world is celebrating women's rights and achievements, while still pushing for gender equality. This year's theme is #BalanceForBetter, a call-to-action to create a better gender-balanced world.

Women from all walks of life have marched and participated in rallies in their cities. In Berlin, the German capital declared the day an officially holiday for the first time, giving workers and students the day off. Known as Frauntag locally, women are spending the day participating in lots of protests—against the patriarchy and against fascism.

The IWD website encourages everyone to carry on the work of the suffragettes from the early 1900s, and “recognize, honor and celebrate” the achievements of women across the world.

Check out the gallery to see how the world is celebrating women.

