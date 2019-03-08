What Quote Inspires You? 9 Powerful Women Share Their Favorite Sayings

Being an entrepreneur or hard-charging business professional undoubtably comes with its up and downs. And the tough times can call for nuggets of inspiration.

Fortune asked some of the members of its Most Powerful Women community to share the quotes that have carried them through their careers. Below are the favorite sayings of three women, who explain why the quotes are a source of inspiration.

Arlan Hamilton, CEO and co-founder of Backstage Capital

Inspirational quote: “I have lived so long that someday they will have to forget me forcibly. My heart was inexhaustible.”

Why it inspires: “It’s the only tattoo I’d ever get. It’s living so grandly, and so boldly, and so loudly that people would have to forcibly forget you. There is no other way for them to forget you.”

Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO of Zola

Inspirational quote: “If you want to build a ship, do not task people with collecting the wood. Do not assign them tasks and orders. Instead, teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea.”

Why it inspires: “I think to me what that means is that a great leader is able to inspire, set the vision, and motivate people to work towards that vision. And if you get there, you have achieved great things.”

Kat Cole, COO and president, North America of Focus Brands

Inspirational quote: “Don’t forget where you came from, but don’t you dare ever let it solely define you.”

Why it inspires: “My Mom writes it on my birthday card every year… It’s about, of course, honoring your roots and believing that they have something to do with who we are. But that they’re not our anchor. And they’re not our jail, our past, or our roots. The good parts and the bad parts can actually be our fuel in our engine.”

Watch the video to hear all nine women share their favorite quotes, and check out the rest of Fortune‘s International Women’s Day Superwomen series here.