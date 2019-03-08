Brainstorm Health: International Women's Day, Livongo IPO, Shkreli's Contraband Cell Phone

Happy Friday, readers—and happy International Women’s Day.

Health care’s gender disparity is no secret. The sector’s top business ranks skew heavily toward male executives; among physicians, there’s a nearly $20,000 annual salary shortfall for women (controlling for factors such as age, experience, and specialties); just a quarter of hospital CEOs are female even though women hold a staggering 75% of health care jobs.

There’s been one bright spot in boosting gender parity (at least in the United States)—the representation of women in clinical trials. Men were once massively overrepresented in such research, likely skewing data on the safety and efficacy of drugs across the broad populace.

But clinical trial representation was roughly at parity (51% male versus 49% female) by 2015, according to a 2017 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report.

Globally, however, the problem continues to persist. Just 43% of clinical trial participants worldwide are women while 57% are men. On International Women’s Day, that’s a discrepancy worth noting—and fixing.

