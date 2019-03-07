Visiting Historic Sites During Women's History Month? Lyft Would Like to Take You There

Women’s History Month, which included International Women’s Day, offers all people the opportunity to more deeply consider women’s historic and contemporary contributions to our society. For former senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, that means revisiting the Rosa Parks statue inside the U.S. Capitol, which was unveiled during her eight-year White House tenure.

Jarrett’s is just one example of the destinations mentioned when Lyft asked civic leaders about the sites they visit during the monthlong celebration. Based on those recommendations, the ride-hailing service is offering a deal for riders—not just civic leaders—interested in checking out monuments, museums, and various sites relevant to women’s history.

A discount code worth up to $10 is available in North American cities including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Toronto, and Washington D.C. for riders heading to sites chosen by civic leaders. A full list of locations and city-specific discount codes can be found here.

In San Francisco, for example, Sherilyn Adams, the executive director of youth homelessness organization Larkin Street Youth Services, heads to the Tenderloin Museum, a unique, three-year-old institution that preserves and celebrates the history of the diverse neighborhood. “The vibrance of our city and its residents’ strength and perseverance is on full display at the Tenderloin Museum,” Adams says.

Jarrett joined in the Lyft board of directors in 2017, and Lyft is expected to go public in 2019 after filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2018.