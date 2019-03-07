There’s much, much more to Gayle King’s interview with a combative R. Kelly, and it will get the primetime treatment this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, CBS News said that it will air The Gayle King Interview With R. Kelly as a one-hour special. Although CBS already aired parts of the interview on Wednesday, the special will include additional segments of the interview that haven’t yet aired. It’ll also feature interviews with Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two women who currently live with R. Kelly.

The special will air at 8 p.m. local time on CBS.

During the interview portions already released, Kelly was defiant and lashed out at his accusers. He claimed innocence, screamed on camera, and hurled expletives. An image from the interview showing Kelly standing over a composed, seated King has gone viral.

One of the promotional videos CBS posted for the Friday night special shows King asking Kelly not to rant at the camera after an outburst.

Bits of King’s R. Kelly interview aired on Wednesday morning covered allegations against the singer that he sexually and psychologically abused several women, including some who were underage. He’s currently facing ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and was arrested after the interview aired on Thursday for allegedly not paying child support to an ex-wife, who is also one of his accusers.

If convicted, Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison.