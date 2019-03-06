Term Sheet -- Wednesday, March 6

Medicine and money can be a dangerous combination. The rapid rise of health system venture capital funding is surfacing some thorny ethical dilemmas, according to a Healthcare Dive investigation.

We recently noted that corporate investment funds broke records in 2018. (Corporate venture capital refers to the type of funding where corporations buy into startups through an investment arm.) More specifically, deals involving at least one healthcare provider-linked corporate VC fund totaled roughly $1.3 billion last year, a record high nearly triple the amount recorded five years prior, according to PitchBook. To put that number in context, deals involving hospital-affiliated VCs were mustering less than $50 million in total value in 2008 and 2009 combined.

Here’s where it gets tricky — is it possible for health systems to properly separate clinical and investment decisions along with general policies designed to prevent improper influence from their corporate VC arms? A new article in Healthcare Dive explores the slippery ethical situation that could surface conflict of interests when a health system’s hospitals adopt products from companies backed by the affiliated VC.

The investigation brings up one private medical device startup as an example. Gauss Surgical has raised more than $50 million in venture funding and its backers include 10 nonprofit health systems. Sixteen of their hospitals use the flagship device in clinical practice.

At one of those hospitals — St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, Calif. — 10 physicians signed a letter to the hospital’s chief medical officer to voice their concerns about whether the device improved patient outcomes and whether its use was influenced by the hospital chain’s investment. (The hospital is owned by Providence St. Joseph, which invested in Gauss through its VC arm, Providence Ventures.)

“We suspect that their use has been mandated by the health system due to investments made by the Providence Venture Capital Fund, and that the insistence that they be used has more to do with ensuring a return on investments than with improving patient care,” the doctors wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Healthcare Dive.

The issue is much thornier than what I’ve summarized from the story above, but it’s an important one considering that non-profit systems are beginning to establish VC arms at a rapid rate. Several ethicists interviewed for the story told the reporter that they were unaware of any published or ongoing studies examining hospital-affiliated VCs and the ethical questions surrounding the capital they deploy.

“That is an issue of institutional conflicts of interest, which is, frankly, completely unsolved in general in healthcare,” Steven Joffe, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, told Healthcare Dive. “We don’t have clear-cut mechanisms to make sure institutional conflicts of interest are navigated well.”

And that is troubling.

Read the full investigation here.

THE GENDER GAP: Silicon Valley Bank released its annual Women In Technology Leadership report this morning. It surveyed tech and healthcare executives and founders in the US, the UK, China and Canada, and concluded that “we must do better.” Here are a few interesting insights:

• 28% of startups have at least one woman on the founding team.

• The gender of the founder often determines women’s roles at the company. Just 5% percent of startups with only men on the founding team have a female CEO, and they are much more likely to have women leading HR and marketing.

• 56% of startups have at least one woman in an executive position, and 40% have at least one woman on the board of directors.

• Startups with at least one female founder are more likely to engage with small investors.

• 59% percent of startups have programs in place designed to support gender diversity, the highest percentage SVB has seen since the report’s inception in 2014.

FULLY VESTED: Goldman Sachs is loosening its dress code for all employees. Goldman CEO David Solomon has been on the job for several months, and he’s already shaking things up at the investment bank. Solomon — who is also an electronic dance music DJ in his spare time — sent a memo to the firm’s some 36,000 employees explaining that the flexibility in dress is necessary due to “the changing nature of workplaces generally in favor of a more casual environment.” More than 75 percent of Goldman employees are members of the Millennial or Gen Z generations—people born after 1981.

Some of this has happened organically as we’ve seen the rise of the infamous fleece vest. (I’m wearing one as we speak, but that’s beside the point). Last year, The Wall Street Journal did a quasi-investigative piece on how the gray fleece zip-up vest became America’s corporate uniform. A 25-year-old investment banker said, “Now it’s the new thing: It’s not suspenders and a bengal-striped shirt. It’s a Patagonia vest and a button-down shirt.” The banker rotates through the vests during the week, unless he’s meeting with a client, in which case he wears a suit.

