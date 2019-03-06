Elon Musk's The Boring Company Could Build Tunnel System in Las Vegas

Elon Musk could soon find a home for The Boring Company in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Wednesday announced its support for The Boring Company to build an underground tunnel system under the city. The move, if approved by its board of directors on March 12, would pave the way for The Boring Company to connect downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention Center, McCarran International Airport, and other areas through a series of underground tunnels.

The Boring Company was founded by Elon Musk in 2016 with the goal of building new, high-speed transit systems across cities around the world. The company uses massive boring machines that craft tunnels. Autonomous vehicles carrying passengers run around the tunnels to bring people to their destinations without fear of traffic.

While Musk had hoped to build out a larger network, The Boring Company has been met with strong opposition in both Los Angeles and Chicago after opponents questioned safety and the benefit for their cities. For its part, The Boring Company has said that safety is of paramount concern and argues that its tunnels could improve safety in cities where they’re located.

In a statement, The Boring Company’s president Steve Davis said that the tunnels planned for Las Vegas could be operational and transporting guests within a year. The Boring Company and LVCVA estimate a total cost of between $35 million and $55 million.