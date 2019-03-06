John Henry Matos came from nothing and dropped out of community college. That’s not the typical origin story of an entrepreneurial dynamo, yet today he’s giving keynote speeches at tech conferences, glad-handing millionaires at awards parties, developing partnerships any way he can, and appearing in the February issue of Fortune (“Meet Vice’s Hustler-in-Chief“).
Finding inspiration and momentum in places as unlikely as Nas lyrics and Leonardo DiCaprio’s wardrobe on The Wolf of Wall Street, Matos shares his story in his own words:
Matos’s work has drawn the attention and support of celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson and singer Alicia Keys, both of whom are producers on his eight-episode debut series on Viceland, which has been seen by more than 2 million total viewers.