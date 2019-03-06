Chick-Fil-A Begins Offering Fish Sandwich for Lent

Chick-Fil-A is a company that has always held tight to the Christian values of its founder, so it’s probably not really surprising it’s once again offering a special meal to people who are observing Lent.

Starting today, the chain will offer a cod sandwich on its menu at select locations, as well as boxed two- and three-count fish entrees along with fries. The meal will be offered through April 20—the day before Easter.

Chick-Fil-A has been serving this pescatarian option since 2015 in select locations. And it has built up something of a cult following, much like McDonald’s McRib sandwich, which only shows up on the menu occasionally.

I’m not catholic, I’m baptist. I don’t participate in #lent but I get excited every year because @ChickfilA brings back their fish sandwich and it. is. https://t.co/3VLSNUf6mp 💣 — Kayla Ulrich (@kay_see_you) March 6, 2019

Fish is coming back to @ChickfilA tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Qjn8FmZ5jh — Eddie Caligula (@EddieisCaligula) March 5, 2019

Hey, @ChickfilA, you didn’t name this product “Fish-fil-A,” and I’ve honestly never been more disappointed in my life. pic.twitter.com/kqTzTkwupj — Michael Schaffer (@mchaelschaffer) February 22, 2018

McDonald’s, of course, has its own Lent-friendly option with the Filet-O-Fish, which made its debut in the 1960s when the chain notices sales dipping during Lent.

Chick-Fil-A has been voted America’s favorite fast food restaurant, but it has taken some heat for its owner’s beliefs in recent years and is still dogged by accusations that the chain is homophobic. Despite that, it continues to grow, recently announcing an international expansion. It’s also leaning in more and more to holiday promotions. Earlier this year, it offered a heart-shaped box of chicken nuggets for Valentine’s Day.