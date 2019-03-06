Brainstorm Health: Amazon JPM Berkshire Name, Special K Nasal Spray, Bristol-Myers Celgene Deal

Hello and happy hump day, readers.

Ever since Amazon, JPMorgan, and Berkshire Hathaway announced an ambitious quest to lower health care costs and boost outcomes for their approximately one million employees, one question reigned supreme: What would the triumverate call this new health venture?

Ok, so there were (and are) more important questions, such as, how do these formidable firms plan on achieving a goal that’s eluded the U.S. medical sector for pretty much forever? But the name issue was also important—if for nothing else than the fact that “Amazon-JPMorgan-Berkshire Hathaway” just has way too many letters.

Details have yet to emerge on the first question; but the second has finally been answered. The trio’s venture will be called Haven.

The group even has an explanation for why it chose this title on its new website: “It reflects our goal to be a partner to individuals and families and help them get the care they need, while also working with clinicians and others to make the overall system better for all.”

Haven will be run by CEO Atul Gawande, the renowned oncologist-journalist, and feature an executive team that includes Berkshire investment officer Todd Combs, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and Amazon senior vice president Beth Galetti. It will be centered in Boston and have offices in New York.

Early reports from Dimon and others have suggested that AI-fueled analysis of health data, payment incentive changes that line up with health outcomes, a deeper look at end-of-life care and the use of high-cost prescription drugs, will play into Haven’s strategy.

Personally, I was hoping they’d go with my preferred naming option: Morgberkazon.

Read on for the day’s news.