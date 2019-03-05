Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb defended the special counsel’s investigation Tuesday, calling Robert Mueller an “American hero” and arguing that his work is not a “witch hunt” as President Donald Trump frequently suggests.

“I think the world of Bob Mueller,” said Cobb on ABC News’ “The Investigation” podcast. He commended Mueller for his time served in the Vietnam War and described the investigator as a “very justice-oriented person” with a “backbone of steel.”

While he said he wishes the Russia investigation “happened on a quicker timetable,” Cobb argued that the pace of the probe is not a criticism of Mueller, “because there were a lot of surprises.”

Cobb, who left the Trump administration in May, predicted that Mueller’s final report won’t have any bombshell revelations considering the detail of his sentencing memos, although “it’s conceivable” that something new will be included.

As for Trump, Cobb said the president is likely to be cleared of any charges related to Russian collusion. Within the detailed indictments of 12 Russian spies and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, Cobb said, “There’s just no link to Trump or the campaign.”

Despite this, and the frustration the investigation causes Trump, Cobb said the digging is never going to end. House Democrats drastically expanded their investigation into Trump this week, requesting documents from more than 80 agencies and Trump associates.

“This will go through 2020,” said Cobb. “And if the president’s reelected, it’ll go beyond that.”