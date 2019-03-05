President Donald Trump continued Tuesday to rail against a sweeping request for documents from the House Judiciary Committee chairman, after the White House said the demand would be reviewed by lawyers.

Trump said on Twitter that 81 letters have been sent to “innocent people” to harass them.

“Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY,” Trump said. “They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!”

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Sunday that he would demand documents from an extensive range of people and entities related to President Donald Trump, including the White House, the Trump Organization and the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. Nadler’s committee would be the one to hold hearings on Trump’s impeachment, should Democrats decide on such a step.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Nadler on Monday of having “opened up a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations” that have already been probed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and members of Congress.

Earlier Monday, Sanders said the White House had received Nadler’s document request and “relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time.”

Nadler said he’s aggressively investigating whether there’s evidence of any wrongdoing by the president, including obstruction of justice or an undermining of the rule of law. He drew a distinction between his work and impeachment in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We do not now have the evidence all sorted out and everything to do — to do an impeachment,” he said.