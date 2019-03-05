Momazonians, Glossier Play, Work Wives: Broadsheet March 5

Work wives. Do you have a “work wife?” If not, maybe you should.

This morning, Fortune published an excerpt from Work Wife: The Power of Female Friendship to Drive Successful Businesses, a new book from Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur, the co-founders behind Of a Kind, an e-commerce startup that was acquired by Bed, Bath & Beyond in 2015.

In it, the pair talk about navigating the challenges that arise when you go into business with one of your best friends. (They first met as undergrads at University of Chicago.) And while they acknowledge the risks that come with such an endeavor—the constant discussion of money issues, the strain of startup hours, and all the other factors that have the potential to blow up a friendship—they found that being in it together brought not stress, but rather “immense, intense comfort.”

More from the co-founders:

“We also walked into this knowing we saw each other as equals; there was no power dynamic to contend with, and we trusted that would remain a constant. At some point, after enough soul-crushing investor meetings and awkward interviews with job candidates, the looming sense that we could walk out of this venture short a business and a bud faded away. Once we’d put enough hours, years, and life into Of a Kind, it was clear that if something didn’t work out with the business, our relationship would survive, just as it had plenty of other lows. We were in this together, even if ‘this’ ceased to exist.”

The pair also note that female co-founders or other women who band together to help each other succeed at work are helping break down outdated stereotypes about “mean girls” and catty female co-workers who live to stab each other in the back.

Ultimately, they conclude: “‘Work wife,’ a term spawned from ‘office wife’— which itself dates back to the 1930s, when it was used by men to describe an especially high-functioning secretary—has more recently been co-opted to describe a combination of personal and professional bondedness and healthy, supportive closeness among women. It’s a dynamic that requires an in-this-together attitude and approach that’s viable in any business setting with right-minded people, and in our experience, it’s a game-changing one.”

Readers, do you have a work wife—or maybe even work wives? I’d love to hear about those relationships and how they’ve impacted your careers. Drop me a note at Kristen.Bellstrom@fortune.com. (We may use your response in a future Broadsheet.)

