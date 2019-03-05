KFC Restaurant in China Dedicated to Communist Lei Feng

A KFC restaurant in China is celebrating a Communist hero who died decades ago.

The restaurant in the Hunan province capital of Changsha is the first KFC in the country to be affixed with the “Lei Feng Spirit” to commemorate the Communist soldier Lei Feng, according to the Associated Press. Lei died in 1962 at 21 years of age, but his memory has been used by the ruling party’s leaders to encourage citizens to engage in public acts of support, including cleaning streets and helping those in need.

According to the Associated Press, the Lei Feng Spirit restaurant opened on Sunday and features unique decor to remember the Communist hero. Local reports from the Xinhua News Agency said that Yum China’s KFC will bring the Lei Feng Spirit to “over 250 outlets” across Hunan, according to the AP. Staff members will also be tasked with “learn[ing] from the role model.”

KFC is part of the Yum Brands company (yum), which operates Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and WingStreet. Yum Brands operates KFC in most countries around the world, but not in China, where an entirely distinct company, called Yum China, operates the KFC restaurants. Yum China was spun off from Yum Brands in 2016.

Yum Brands did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Yum China move.