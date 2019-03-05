Home Depot Hiring 80,000 Workers This Spring

The Home Depot is building up its staff for the spring rush.

The home improvement chain plans to hire 80,000 seasonal workers. The jobs will be spread over 2,000 stores throughout the country and 100 distribution centers.

Spring to Home Depot is the equivalent of the holidays at UPS. Stores are packed as people, tired of winter, focus on outside, with lawn care, landscaping, and other projects.

The spring staffing numbers are on par with the company’s hiring from the past two years

Bringing aboard the equivalent of 20% of the company’s existing workforce comes with some logistical challenges. So Home Depot, one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies, last spring launched its own hiring technology that lets applicants schedule interviews. Nearly one million people have used the system, the company said.

To apply for a seasonal job, either go to the Home Depot careers website or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 for a link.

“Technology is at the forefront of everything we do at The Home Depot, and that includes taking care of our associates,” said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We continue to invest in technology so we can help candidates control their own journey and welcome new hires into our family faster than ever.”