With just over one month to go before its premiere, Game of Thrones is finally giving fans a peek at what to expect in its final season.

The HBO hit series has released a full trailer for its eighth and final season, showing new footage and underscoring the stakes as the White Walkers launch their long-awaited assault on the Seven Kingdoms. (Previous teasers were mainly filled with clips from other seasons.)

From the look of things in the trailer, the show plans to be going out with a bang—and lots of despair.

The online reaction was about as gleeful as you’d imagine from a fanbase that has waited over a year to see how their favorite show ends.

“How many times did you watch the new Game of Thrones trailer ?” pic.twitter.com/ra7Q9u0LcO — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) March 5, 2019

ARYA AND SANSA SEEING A DRAGON FOR THE FIRST TIME I- #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1v4t77RkRk — fiona✨ (@rowanwhxtethorn) March 5, 2019

please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die please don’t die #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nlxwo4mZN2 — 𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 (@AnAngstyGal) March 5, 2019

Game of Thrones has been a huge money maker for HBO. While the series is ending, the network is already at work on a prequel to ensure it continues to capitalize on the license.

The eighth season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14.