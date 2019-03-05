Bugatti Just Unveiled the Most Expensive New Car Ever—But Its Buyer Remains a Mystery

At the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday, French luxury car maker Bugatti unveiled a car that sold for €11 million ($12.4 million), making it the most expensive new car ever.

The hyper sports car “La Voiture Noire” is a one-off homage to Bugatti’s Type 57 SC Atlantic to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the company. The original “La Voiture Noire” is shrouded in mystery and lore. One of four Type 57 SC Atlantics built between 1936 and 1938, it was owned by Jean Bugatti, the son of designer Ettore. It was also driven regularly by friends of Jean’s, including Le Mans winner Robert Benoist. When Germans seized a Bugatti factory in 1940 during World War II, the car was shipped by train to Bordeaux, but when the train arrived, La Voiture Noire was gone, and it hasn’t been seen since.

The buyer of the new La Voiture Noire1 has not been revealed, but rumor has it—CNBC is citing “industry sources”— the buyer was Ferdinand Piech, the former chairman of German automaker Volkswagen, which now owns Bugatti. In addition to its heritage, the car boasts a 16-cylinder engine and six tailpipes.

This week at the Geneva Motor Show, Bugatti is also unveiling a special edition of the Chiron: the Chiron Sport “110 ans Bugatti.” Twenty have been manufactured, and they’ve all sold for a net price of €3 million ($3.4 million).