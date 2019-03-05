Audi Is Recalling 75,000 Vehicles Due to Fuel Injection Fire Risk

Luxury automaker Audi is recalling 75,000 vehicles due to a fire risk, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. According to the AP report, which is based on documents published by the federal government on Tuesday, parts of the vehicle fuel injection system could leak. And if leaking fuel comes in contact with an ignition source, it could catch fire.

To prevent any potential damages and injuries, Audi is recalling cars and SUVs, including A8 sedans (vehicles with model years 2015 to 2018), as well as A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs (model years 2016 to 2018). According to the AP, no injuries associated with this issue have been reported to the federal government. Impacted (audvf) Audi owners will be notified about the recall in the mail around mid-March. Audi will replace the right and left fuel injector rails free of charge.

In 2018, Audi recalled nearly one million vehicles due to fire safety risks related to electric coolant pumps that had the potential to overheat.

The auto manufacturer has also hit some other bumps in the road in the past several years. Audi was fined nearly $1 billion at the end of 2018 as part of its parent company Volkswagen’s ongoing diesel emissions scandal. (vlkpf) Volkswagen AG has also been impacted by the ongoing Takata airbag recall.