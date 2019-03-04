Term Sheet -- Monday, March 4

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Lyft unveiled the prospectus for its initial public offering on Friday.

The filing raised questions around the financial health of the company and whether it could turn a profit in the near future. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant may be growing quickly, but its losses are growing fast too. In 2018, the company’s brought in $2.2 billion in revenue and logged $911.3 million in net losses.

“We have a history of net losses and we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future,” the company notes in the risk factors section of its S-1 filing.

So just how far away is Lyft from its goal of profitability? The prospectus offers one clue. In today’s Data Sheet newsletter, Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky explains:

Lyft has more than $3 billion worth of state and federal net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs), an arcane tax-accounting gimmick that gives companies that lose money the opportunity to deduct these losses from income earned in future years. (This trick is available to other investors as well. See here how the current leader of the free world avoided paying taxes in years past.) Lyft says, however, that even though its NOLs don’t begin to expire until 2030 (federal) and 2021 (state), “it is possible that we will not generate taxable income in time to use NOLs before that expiration, or at all.”

In case any of this was a little confusing, let me break it down for you: Lyft is telling prospective investors it might not make money for 11 more years.

Other things to note:

• U.S. ridesharing market share: 39% in December 2018, up from 22% in 2016.

• Number of active riders: 18.6 million in 2018, which is up from 17.4 million in Q3 of the same year.

• Total venture capital raised to date: $4.91 billion

• Its key shareholders include: Rakuten Europe (13% stake); General Motors Holdings (7.8%); Fidelity (7.7%); Andreessen Horowitz (6.3%); and Alphabet (5.3%).

Of course, the Internet provided some interesting insights that you may have overlooked in the prospectus.

For instance, the word “bike/bicycle” shows up 170 times, “scooter” 159 times, “autonomous” 109 times, “death” 26 times, and “American Dream” two times. Somehow, “pink mustache” didn’t appear even once! We also learned that $0.14 goes to Amazon Web Services for every single ride you take. Lyft is contractually obligated to pay AWS at least $300 million by the end of 2021 for cloud-computing services. Lyft’s co-founders may only own 7% of the company’s stock but they maintain close to majority control of the company thanks to supervoting shares.

OVER AT UBER … As Lyft’s biggest rival Uber prepares to go public, Tony West is helping it navigate its numerous legal issues before the big day. Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer and a former Justice Department official, is the key figure behind Uber’s most public clean-ups. He settled the trade secrets lawsuit last year by Alphabet’s self-driving car business, Waymo, and negotiated a multistate settlement over a vast 2016 data breach.

The New York Times reports:

Mr. West also worked with Mr. Khosrowshahi to change Uber’s culture. Last year, Mr. West helped Uber settle a $10 million pay discrimination lawsuit by three former female employees. And he helped settle a lawsuit by nine women who had been raped, kidnapped, assaulted or harassed by drivers. The company declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

MEANWHILE … Go-Jek, the Indonesia-based ride-hailing company, continues to raise impressive amounts of capital. Today, the company announced that it raised $100 million from Indonesian conglomerate, Astra International, as part of its Series F round. Go-Jek plans to raise at least $2 billion in funding for this round in effort to build up its war chest in the battle against ride-hailing rival Grab.

PEOPLE MOVES: BoxGroup, the New York City-based early stage investment firm, is expanding beyond its partnership of three. The firm tells Term Sheet it is adding three associates to its ranks. They include Adina Davis, who was previously at Jet.com/Walmart, Parth Dalal, who was at Box, and Natan Wise, who was at ConsenSys Ventures.

“We think this is our optimal size to continue our seed investing,” BoxGroup founder David Tisch told Term Sheet. “No major changes in our focus, but each of them brings a quality background that will enhance our team. Parth with enterprise experience, Adina with e-commerce and brand experience, and Natan with blockchain experience.”

