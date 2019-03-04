Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has resigned from the Justice Department, the agency announced Monday.

Whitaker, who last month was replaced as attorney general by William Barr, reportedly left the agency on Saturday. Whitaker had been serving as senior counselor at the department in the weeks following Barr’s Senate confirmation.

A Justice spokesperson didn’t elaborate on Whitaker’s departure.

Whitaker became acting attorney general following Jeff Sessions’ November ouster. Before, he served as Sessions’ chief of staff.

Whitaker angered Democrats during his brief tenure as attorney general for earlier statements regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

As acting attorney general, Whitaker did not recuse himself from the probe. Barr now has oversight of Mueller’s inquiry.

It’s unclear what Whitaker will do next, but NBC News reports that he will stay in Washington D.C.