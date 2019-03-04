Luke Perry, star of the ’90s coming-of-age show “Beverly Hills 90210” has died five days after reportedly suffering a massive stroke on February 27. The actor, who also starred in shows such as ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Buffy’ was 52.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” reads a statement from Perry’s representative. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Following the news of his death, Riverdale announced plans temporarily cease production of the show in order to allow cast and crew to grieve, EW reports. Many actors who have worked with Perry over the years have also expressed their condolences.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement to CNN. “Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark — never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

“Luke will always be part of the FOX family,” Fox Entertainment told Entertainment Tonight. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

Here are more reactions from Hollywood:

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way… pic.twitter.com/7DtSvYdIGe — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 4, 2019