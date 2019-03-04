Luke Perry, star of the ’90s coming-of-age show “Beverly Hills 90210” has died five days after reportedly suffering a massive stroke on February 27. The actor, who also starred in shows such as ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Buffy’ was 52.
“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” reads a statement from Perry’s representative. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”
Following the news of his death, Riverdale announced plans temporarily cease production of the show in order to allow cast and crew to grieve, EW reports. Many actors who have worked with Perry over the years have also expressed their condolences.
“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement to CNN. “Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark — never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”
“Luke will always be part of the FOX family,” Fox Entertainment told Entertainment Tonight. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”
Here are more reactions from Hollywood: