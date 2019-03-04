Delete Your Instagram Photos—and You May Fly Free for a Year

It’s the ultimate test for social media travel junkies. The chance at unlimited travel for a year on JetBlue, but to enter, you’ve got to clear all of your photos off of Instagram.

The carrier is offering unlimited free flights for a year (minus taxes and fees) to a single winner. To be eligible, though, all entrants are required to clear the photos from their Instagram page and upload a customized JetBlue image.

Hopefuls will have to leave that image as the sole one on their Instagram account until at least 11:59 a.m. ET on March 8 (they’ll have to have entered by 9 a.m. ET that day).

It’s a risky promotion. While the lure of free airfare for a year is certainly alluring, people are emotionally tied to their Instagram accounts. A bug last year, that temporarily adjusted the way the page scrolled, caused massive unrest among users.

That loyalty has been tested in the past year, though, as parent company Facebook has come under increasing fire for its handling of users’ personal data.

If you do decide to enter, you might want to archive your photos, rather than delete them—just in case you don’t win. To do that: