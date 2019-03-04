Huawei CFO, First Gentlemen, Solange: Broadsheet March 4

•Victoire pour le féminin. Feminist victories take different forms. In France, one such victory is as simple as adding an “e.”

The Académie française, the body that serves as the “guardian” of the French language, last week determined that it would accept feminized versions of the French nouns that refer to professions. Think professeure instead of professeur, and avocate instead of avocat. (That’s lawyer, not avocado.)

As a former French major (albeit briefly!), I was fascinated by this story. In the English-speaking world, we’re moving away from gendered words when it comes to work. “Comedienne” is hopelessly outdated, and stars like Geena Davis have even questioned whether we need “actress” instead of “actor.”

But in France, gender-neutral professions were a matter of exclusion rather than equality. The entrance of women into the workforce coupled with the strange way language evolves led to some head-scratching linguistic quirks: l’ambassadrice referred to the wife of a male ambassador, while a female ambassador would be called the male l’ambassadeur. The same went for la presidente.

French writer Faustine Wohlfart put it best on Twitter, describing what this change means to women in France:

“To feminists outside of France, fighting to be allowed gender-neutral or even male work titles; this may seem like a step in the wrong direction. But to French feminists, women being linguistically recognized as actually present in this world is very important.”

I say “women in France” because France is very behind on this issue. Other French-speaking countries have been using these feminine terms for years; the stuffy Académie française, however, had said these versions of the nouns were “barbaric.”

The Académie, in fact, surprised language-watchers with this decision last week. Sometimes the small changes really are big. Félicitations!

BBC

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com