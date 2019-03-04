Apex Legends Might Turn the Tide for Electronic Arts

Apex Legends, the free-to-play game launched less than a month ago by Electronic Arts to the surprise of investors and video gamers, is proving to be a business magnet.

The title has already attracted 50 million players, the company announced Monday on Twitter. That’s roughly 25% of the total player base of Fortnite, the industry’s biggest game and one that has forced many publishers to rethink their stance on free-to-play titles. More impressively, it reached that milestone in a much shorter period than Fortnite.

Apex Legends has been a hit since its introduction, attracting 10 million players in the first 72 hours. The game was a surprise announcement from EA, being unveiled and launched on the same day.

It’s a Battle Royale-style game, the same basic concept as Fortnite and other popular multiplayer games. It’s set within the universe of Titanfall, a popular EA franchise created by developer Respawn, giving it a built-in audience.

Apex Legends hit 50 Million players worldwide! We are humbled by all your support and can’t wait to show you what’s next. pic.twitter.com/QTDH57lfvB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 4, 2019

The success of Apex Legends has translated into a boost for EA’s stock. Shares are up 5% since the game’s debut, a salve after the company took a beating after missing its revenue projections last quarter. However, the company still has quite a way to go before coming close to its 52-week high.

The game has been a sensation on game-streaming service Twitch, as well. In its first full week, it set viewership records, smashing past those set last year by Fortnite. Success on that platform is often indicative of a game’s staying power with players.