Tesla Lowers Model S and Model X Prices $12,000 to $18,000

It’s getting a little cheaper to own a luxury model Tesla. While the long-promised base version of the Model 3 grabbed headlines Thursday, the company followed up by slashing prices on its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles. The total price cut will depend on the features customers choose, but each vehicle will cost $12,000 to $18,000 less than they did last month, not including potential tax incentives and rewards.

The base version of the Model S will now start at $79,000. The car can travel 270-miles on a single charge. There are upgrade options that will cost more money, but give the vehicle more range.

The most bare bones version of the Model X is the long-range version, which starts at $88,000. The sporty vehicle has bat-wing doors and can travel 295 miles before it needs another charge.

Tesla’s new Model 3 will start at $35,000.

Model 3s now available Standard Range: 220mi, $35k

Standard Range Plus: 240mi, $37k

Mid Range: 264mi, $40k

Long Range: 325mi, $43k

Long Range AWD: 310mi, $47k

Performance AWD: 310mi, $58k, 0-60 mph in 3.2s!

In a memo to employees, Musk said that 78% of all Model 3 orders last year were placed online. Of those customers, 82% never even took the car for a test drive in a showroom.

“Customers are becoming increasingly comfortable making purchases online, and that is especially true for Tesla — which is a testament to the products we make,” Musk wrote in the memo.