South Korea Promises to Aid United States and North Korea in Reaching a Nuclear Agreement

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his administration would continue to help the United States and North Korea reach an agreement on denuclearization, despite talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dissolving unsuccessfully just a day prior.

In an optimistic speech Friday, Moon said the failed talks only made South Korea’s role “more important” to help Trump and Kim reach “a complete settlement by any means,” the Washington Post reports.

Moon has built his reputation on amending ties with North Korea, meeting with Kim three times last year and championing projects like a united railway system. According to Reuters, the South Korean leader said he’d work with the U.S. to resume projects like tourism development at Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong industrial complex in North Korea.

Trump intended to reach a denuclearization agreement with Kim during a two-day summit in Vietnam, but negotiations collapsed over disagreements regarding sanctions. Kim has promised to meet with Trump again, however, and resume talks.