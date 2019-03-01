Sonia Syngal, Old Navy, Time's Up Healthcare: Broadsheet March 1

• Legally speaking. Do you live in Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Luxembourg, or Sweden? Well, lucky you.

Those are the six—count ‘em, six—countries that, in theory, have equal legal rights for women, according to a new World Bank study of 187 nations published Wednesday. It should be noted that 10 years ago, none of these countries recorded a perfect score against the institution’s metrics, meaning they’ve passed reforms over the past decade.

To make its assessment, the World Bank measures 35 indicators of legal equality by asking such questions as, “Can a woman legally register a business in the same way as a man” and, “Do women have the same rights to remarry as men?”

All told, the average global score is 74.7 out of 100, meaning the typical economy gives women three-quarters the rights offered to their male counterparts. For reference, Japan scored 79.4, United States came in at 83.8, and the U.K. and Canada tied with seven other countries at 97.5, just one spot behind the top tier.

The study makes the case that stronger laws can lead to stronger economies, since they aid in launching women into the workforce and keeping them there. “Economies that failed to implement reforms towards gender equality over the past ten years, for example, saw a smaller increase in the percentage of women working overall and in the percentage of women working relative to men,” World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva wrote in the report. At the same time, she argues, laws aren’t enough on their own. Laws “need to be meaningfully implemented—and this requires sustained political will, leadership from women and men across societies, and changes to ingrained cultural norms and attitudes.”

Based on that directive, a group of more than 30 female world leaders have impeccable timing. On Thursday, they published a letter pushing back against the erosion of women’s rights worldwide.

Signed by the likes of former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Argentinian Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra, the letter decries the failure to attain “a reality in which opportunities, freedoms, and rights are not defined by gender.”

But “even more concerning,” they write, is the belief, in some parts of the world, that women gaining basic rights is a “direct and destabilizing” threat to existing power structures. Such an attitude “can lead to efforts to roll back hard-won rights and frameworks agreed on in support of gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

That regression is fueling their action: the launch of the women’s new group called “Women Leaders—Voices for Change and Inclusion.” They too are tying their effort to women’s output. “Above all,” they write, “we seek to underscore that the risk posed by politics that seek to halt and erode gender equality is a risk not only to women, but also to all of humanity because half the population is prevented from contributing to its full potential.”