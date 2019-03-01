Republican or Democrat? How Americans Associate Politics With Brand Names

Americans want companies to get involved politically—but they often already think they have an idea of these brands’ political leanings.

According to a new report on “Doing Business in an Activist World” from the Global Strategy Group, 79% of consumers believe companies should take action on political and social issues, while 87% believe they are able to effect change.

Democrats in particular are in favor of brands getting involved: 80% give companies credit for taking a stance, as compared to 48% of Republicans. And 37% of Democrats seek to inform themselves about a company’s corporate values when choosing to buy something, while just 28% of Republicans do.

Nevertheless, both Democrats (38%) and Republicans (35%) are inclined to boycott companies if they don’t feel aligned with them. And they have preconceived notions about where these brands stand.

The report shows that people believe that big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon tend to be more Democratic. The NBA, NFL, Nike, and Starbucks are also affiliated with Democratic values.

Meanwhile, banks, like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citi, as well as big brands such as Nordstrom, Walmart, and CVS are seen to be more Republican.

And the biggest boycott targets for the two parties? Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby for the Democrats, and Nike and Target for the Republicans.