Trump-Kim Summit Breaks Down Over Sanctions

President Donald Trump said he walked out of his second summit with Kim Jong Un after the two leaders couldn’t agree on a deal to relieve North Korea of U.S. sanctions in exchange for Pyongyang giving up much of its nuclear weapons program.

Trump said Kim had offered to dismantle North Korea’s main nuclear facility at Yongbyon, but “it wasn’t enough.”

The president said the U.S. side presented Kim with evidence of additional secret nuclear sites, surprising the North Koreans. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that even without Yongbyon the country would still possess missiles, warheads and other elements of a nuclear program that were unacceptable to the U.S.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said at a news conference in Hanoi after negotiations ended early. “I could have signed an agreement today and then you people would have said, ‘oh, what a terrible deal.”’

“It was about the sanctions. Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that,” Trump added.

The president said he hasn’t committed to another summit with Kim and that he would call the leaders of South Korea and Japan from Air Force One after he leaves Hanoi.

Pompeo said the U.S. asked Kim “to do more. He was unprepared to do that.”

“We just felt it wasn’t appropriate to sign an agreement today,” Trump said. “I want to take off the sanctions so badly because I want that country to grow. But they had to give up more.”

The president didn’t rule out future talks and said the summit ended amicably with a handshake before the two leaders left the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel.

“There’s a warmth that we have,” Trump said. “We’re positioned to do something very special.”

Pompeo said, “the departure was with an agreement” that the two sides would continue negotiations, and that they are “closer” to an eventual deal.

The talks collapsed abruptly before a scheduled “working lunch” at the Metropole. Reporters were ushered out of a dining room prepared for the two leaders and their aides, and the White House announced there had been a schedule change. Soon after, the two leaders separately departed the hotel.

Trump and Kim “had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. They “discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

The leaders had earlier planned to sign a joint agreement at 2 p.m., following lunch.

Asian stocks extended declines along with U.S. futures after the U.S.-North Korea summit ended without any ceremony. Korean assets dropped and the yen advanced.

Thursday’s summit was not the first time Trump abruptly left an international gathering. Last year, the U.S. president skipped meetings on climate change and green energy at the G7 summit in Canada to leave early for his first summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Trump’s departure came after he publicly clashed with other world leaders over his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The president has also quickly ended talks he felt were unproductive, most recently during negotiations with congressional Democrats over a government spending bill. Trump walked out of a meeting in the White House situation room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him that Democrats wouldn’t fund his proposed border wall even if he allowed a partial government shutdown to end. Trump tweeted that the meeting was “a total waste of time.”

“I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” Trump wrote.

A former South Korean nuclear negotiator said that Trump was right to abandon the summit if he decided it was unpromising.

“No agreement is better than a bad agreement,” said the former negotiator, Chun Yungwoo, who is chairman of the Korean Peninsula Future Forum.

The tone of the summit changed as abruptly as the schedule. Trump had earlier downplayed expectations of a breakthrough in the nuclear talks, stalled for months after the leaders’ first summit in Singapore. But he told reporters during meetings in the morning that the negotiations had been “very productive” and said, “the relationship is as good as it’s ever been.”

For his part, Kim publicly said that he was willing to denuclearize, in answer to a question from a U.S. reporter — the first time he is known to have taken questions from American journalists. He also said that the U.S. and North Korea establishing respective diplomatic offices in each other’s countries would be a “welcome idea,” without committing to it.

“There are people remaining skeptical about this meeting,” Kim said in Korean in introductory remarks. “All of them will be watching this moment together as if they are watching a fantasy movie.”

“Let me assure you I will do all my best to bring a good result ultimately,” he added.

But Trump has for some time said he is not in a hurry to cut a deal with Pyongyang, which is under heavy U.S. sanctions in response to Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile tests.

“Speed’s not that important to me,” Trump said as the pair sat down for talks at the Metropole. “No rush. We just want to do the right deal.”

The summit was organized in Hanoi in haste after Trump announced the meeting on Feb. 8, and the White House sought to lower expectations even before the president left for Vietnam.