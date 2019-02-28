Tesla Halts Vehicle Orders on Website Ahead of Announcement

Tesla Inc. has stopped taking orders for each of the vehicles on its website and redirected to a page teasing an announcement this afternoon.

At https://www.tesla.com/soon, the page reads: “The wait is almost over. Great things are launching at 2 p.m.”

The stock jumped as much as 1.6 percent to a session high of $319.70.

On Tuesday evening—the day after the SEC asked a judge to hold him in contempt—Tesla Founder Elon Musk changed his name to “Elon Tusk” on Twitter and teased the news announcement for Thursday at 2 p.m. PT.