Man Sent Threats and White Powder to OKCupid CEO, Officials Say

A Massachusetts man who was banned from OKCupid was arrested Thursday for allegedly sending nine threatening letters to the online dating website, one of which contained a white powder.

The man, 47-year-old Liam MacLeod, sent the letters between September and December 2017 and addressed all nine letters to OkCupid’s CEO, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In mid-September, officials said MacLeod sent the following handwritten letter:

Greeting from Beverly Ban me will ya Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX Expect a package within the next couple of days It won’t be ticking but it should be interesting!

Four days later another message was sent:

How’d you like what I sent you? Aww, go take a powder. Oh, the things I have in store for you! I can go on like this for years. How long can you last? Incidentally, my father was an angel: That’s Hell’s Angel to you. You see, we have some pull. Take for example your vehicles. We now know who owns what, and where each of you parks his. Hmm, think of the possibilities!

Afterward, officials said he sent another envelope containing what looked to be blood, and a note following that one alleged that the first was blood that had been infected with the AIDS virus.

Testing later found that both the “blood” and white powder weren’t hazardous, officials said.

MacLeod’s account had been “blacklisted” by OKCupid on Sept. 11, 2017, the day before the first letter was postmarked, for repeatedly violating the terms of use, according to MassLive.

MacLeod is charged with mailing threatening communications and conveying false information and hoaxes. If convicted, MacLeod could face up to five years in prison and up to 10 years in prison on each count, respectively.